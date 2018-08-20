Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Genworth Financial worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 303,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.41.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 price target on Genworth Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

