GAP (GPS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GAP earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the apparel retailer an impact score of 47.3043074482002 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GAP has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of GAP to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $32,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,760,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,314,018.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections.

