Games Workshop Group (GAW) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,440.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,440 ($43.97) and last traded at GBX 3,380 ($43.21), with a volume of 69758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,365 ($43.01).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It also provides painting ranges and guides, brushes and accessories, and paint bundles; modelling tools and glues; bases and cases; painting and modelling books; boxed games; and magazine newsstand services.

