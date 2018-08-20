FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX) Issued By Capital One Financial

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lilis Energy in a report issued on Friday, August 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Get Lilis Energy alerts:

LLEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lilis Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lilis Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LLEX opened at $4.05 on Monday. Lilis Energy has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 4,700.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,757 shares during the last quarter. Southpaw Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southpaw Asset Management LP now owns 3,135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 765,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Ronald D. Ormand acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,274,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,310,461.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Vertex sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $569,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,397,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,250 and sold 650,000 shares valued at $3,625,500.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.