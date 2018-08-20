FY2018 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp Reduced by Analyst (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $67.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel bought 3,974 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.85 per share, with a total value of $249,765.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $898,315.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $2,597,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,311,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,159,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,811 shares of company stock worth $14,401,216. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

