FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock Issued By B. Riley (FSNN)

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48).

FSNN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 43.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 673.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock Company Profile

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

