Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,742 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 717.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 284,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 44,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “long” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $3,418,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 971,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,692. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

