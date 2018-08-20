Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,711,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,294,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,615,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,137,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,642,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 107.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 959,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,691,000 after buying an additional 497,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

