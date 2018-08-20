FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 870.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,087 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,339,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $155.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. MED began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

