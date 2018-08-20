Frontline Ltd (FRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Frontline posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Frontline had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million.

FRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $5.70 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of FRO opened at $5.12 on Monday. Frontline has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,589,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,505 shares in the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

