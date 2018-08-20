Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Position in American Express (AXP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,612.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,184 shares of company stock worth $4,426,568. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $103.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

