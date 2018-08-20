Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,566 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,118,042 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 296,228 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $175,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,996,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

