Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,973,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,719,000 after purchasing an additional 433,386 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,695,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 300,877 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,635,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,302,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

