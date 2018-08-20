Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

Shares of LH opened at $182.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,418.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $8,762,537.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,636,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.