Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after purchasing an additional 992,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,675,000 after purchasing an additional 54,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 464,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $116.29 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $120.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

