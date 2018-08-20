Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Insider Purchases $172,890.00 in Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $172,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 21 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $141.96.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 29 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $184.44.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 2,692 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $17,228.80.

On Friday, July 27th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 20,029 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $122,978.06.

On Thursday, July 12th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 54 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $338.58.

On Friday, June 22nd, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 34 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $185.30.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 95 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $551.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 32,005 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $157,784.65.

On Monday, June 18th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 121,549 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $583,435.20.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 149,715 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $741,089.25.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.11. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 53.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

FLDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 234.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,070,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,208,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,842,000 after buying an additional 492,914 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

