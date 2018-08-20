Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $279,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock valued at $320,676,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $37.11 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

