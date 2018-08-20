FLIR Systems (FLIR) Lifted to “Buy” at William Blair

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $60.17 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $209,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 37.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.