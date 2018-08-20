FLIR Systems (FLIR) Lifted to “Buy” at William Blair

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.
NASDAQ FLIR opened at $60.17 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $209,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 37.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.
