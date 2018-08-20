Five Below (FIVE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Five Below earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.2571121481752 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Five Below to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $659,158.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,363.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

