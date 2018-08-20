First Trust Advisors LP Sells 53,160 Shares of AGCO Co. (AGCO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,160 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $84,249,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after acquiring an additional 394,136 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $17,506,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $13,099,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $10,672,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

NYSE AGCO opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

