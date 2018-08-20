First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 996.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,534.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,664.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,468 shares of company stock worth $1,392,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

