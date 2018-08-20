First Personal Financial Services Decreases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,406,932,000 after acquiring an additional 270,898 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 139,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $454,594,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,834,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $444,121,000 after acquiring an additional 116,944 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 103.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,636 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $161.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

