First Long Island Investors LLC Has $17.75 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $1,378,227,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $1,158,506,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $616,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,375.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,154.45.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,840.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,630.56 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

