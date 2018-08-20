First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 120,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $29,200,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.99.
UPS stock opened at $121.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
