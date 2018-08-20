First Hawaiian (FHB) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.07

News stories about First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Hawaiian earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.8004001040943 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 1,530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $42,166,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.