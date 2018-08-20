First Financial (THFF) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News stories about First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1386527043826 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.75. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,688. The stock has a market cap of $618.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. First Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

