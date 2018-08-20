First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $456.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $323.74 and a 12 month high of $463.44.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 18.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,074,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 311,051 shares in the company, valued at $121,309,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,545 shares of company stock worth $590,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the second quarter worth $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 867.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

