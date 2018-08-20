First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,356,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,082,000 after buying an additional 521,304 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,307,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 488,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after buying an additional 174,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,167,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $140.92 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $141.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

