First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.76 Million Position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (VIOG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 1,670.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

BMV:VIOG opened at $173.71 on Monday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a 12 month low of $126.67 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

