Financial Survey: Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) vs. American National BankShares (AMNB)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (NASDAQ: AMNB) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and American National BankShares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 1 0 3.00 American National BankShares 0 3 0 0 2.00

American National BankShares has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Given American National BankShares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and American National BankShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $150.25 billion 0.42 $42.34 billion N/A N/A American National BankShares $77.26 million 4.60 $15.24 million $2.07 19.71

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares.

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American National BankShares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National BankShares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of American National BankShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National BankShares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and American National BankShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 28.24% 13.81% 1.12% American National BankShares 23.11% 10.15% 1.18%

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats American National BankShares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 16,469 domestic institutions and 419 overseas institutions. The company was formerly known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of February 21, 2018, it operated 26 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Virginia and North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

