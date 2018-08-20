Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 40,285 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,886.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000.

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $26.54 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $28.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

