Financial Contrast: Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) vs. Banco de Chile (BCH)

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE: BCH) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Banco Macro SA ADR Class B alerts:

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 24.73% 25.82% 5.20% Banco de Chile 25.06% 17.99% 1.75%

Dividends

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 1 1 4 0 2.50 Banco de Chile 2 3 1 0 1.83

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B currently has a consensus target price of $108.85, indicating a potential upside of 132.54%. Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is more favorable than Banco de Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro SA ADR Class B $2.21 billion 1.39 $567.08 million $8.65 5.41 Banco de Chile $3.84 billion 3.96 $929.56 million $5.53 16.21

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro SA ADR Class B. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B beats Banco de Chile on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products. The company also provides insurance products and trust commissions, as well as financial consultancy services related to mergers and acquisitions, liabilities financing and restructuring, capital contribution, bonds and stocks emissions, and international business. In addition, it offers debt instruments; derivative contracts; and liquidity management, currency trading, foreign exchange transaction, international and treasury banking, securities brokerage, mutual fund and investment management, and securitization services, as well as payment management and collection services. Further, the company provides financing for importers and exporters; and factoring, leasing, express payment, electronic banking, and online payment services. It operates a network of approximately 423 branches and 1,453 ATMs. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.