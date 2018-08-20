Financial Contrast: Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) vs. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NASDAQ: BPY) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 9.85% 5.24% 2.10% Brookfield Property Partners 35.05% 4.97% 2.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57 Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.02%. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Brookfield Property Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $302.77 million 2.58 $21.04 million $0.99 16.15 Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.90 $136.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Armada Hoffler Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in its stabilized portfolio. The Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

