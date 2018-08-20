Financial Comparison: China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA) and Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (OTCMKTS: AFLYY) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H alerts:

0.4% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Air France-KLM does not pay a dividend. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 5.23% 9.49% 2.44% Air France-KLM -1.42% 32.01% 3.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and Air France-KLM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 0 3 1 0 2.25 Air France-KLM 1 4 0 0 1.80

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and Air France-KLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $15.17 billion 0.54 $938.61 million $3.26 8.67 Air France-KLM $30.37 billion 0.14 -$309.70 million $2.32 4.33

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air France-KLM. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H beats Air France-KLM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2017, it operated fleet of 545 aircraft. Air France-KLM SA was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.