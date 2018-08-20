Financial Analysis: magicJack VocalTec (CALL) vs. VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CALL) and magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and magicJack VocalTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR 10.13% 7.44% 4.15% magicJack VocalTec 6.99% 43.16% 12.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and magicJack VocalTec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40 magicJack VocalTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. magicJack VocalTec does not pay a dividend. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and magicJack VocalTec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $14.13 billion 2.25 $1.39 billion $1.15 21.33 magicJack VocalTec $87.99 million 1.58 -$24.96 million N/A N/A

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than magicJack VocalTec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of magicJack VocalTec shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of magicJack VocalTec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, magicJack VocalTec has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats magicJack VocalTec on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud communications company in the United States. The company's products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from where the customer has broadband access to the Internet. It provides magicJack devices, such as The magicJack, magicJack PLUS, New magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO, and magicJack EXPRESS, which are voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) devices that enables customers to receive free VoIP phone service for their home, enterprise, or while traveling. The company also offers magicJack APP, an application that allows users to make and receive telephone calls through their smart phones using their magicJack account, as well as access to servers for a fee on a monthly or annual basis; and magicJack Connect App that offers Wi-Fi app-to-app calling and messaging services, as well as unlimited calling plans for the United States subscribers. In addition, it provides other magicJack-related products; and wholesales telephone services to VoIP providers and telecommunication carriers. Further, the company offers hosted unified communication as a service, as well as sells related hardware and network equipment to blue chip corporate customers; and VoIP services to small to medium sized businesses. It distributes its products through retail outlets, as well as direct sales. magicJack VocalTec Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

