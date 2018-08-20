Financial Analysis: CHF Solutions (CHFS) versus Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: RMTI) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CHF Solutions and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions -471.94% -166.88% -139.42% Rockwell Medical -48.06% -76.49% -45.06%

This is a summary of recent ratings for CHF Solutions and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CHF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHF Solutions and Rockwell Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions $3.55 million 2.13 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.03 Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 3.78 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -8.20

CHF Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CHF Solutions has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats CHF Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It offers Aquadex FlexFlow consoles and the related disposable products in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The company's target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

