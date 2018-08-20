Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1629541173632 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.37). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCAU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, MED raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

