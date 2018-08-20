FGL (FG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

FG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FGL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FGL in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FGL in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of FG stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that FGL will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FGL during the second quarter worth $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FGL during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FGL during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

