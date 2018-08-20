FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,966,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,966,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 696,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,021,000 after buying an additional 241,604 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

Shares of FDX opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $204.69 and a 52-week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.