FedEx Co. (FDX) Holdings Cut by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 174.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $204.69 and a one year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

