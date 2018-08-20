FedEx Co. (FDX) Holdings Cut by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 174.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $204.69 and a one year high of $274.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
