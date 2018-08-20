Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Receives $136.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,882. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $2,427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

