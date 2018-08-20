FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 21,088 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $126.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.