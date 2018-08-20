FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 952,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $11.35 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

