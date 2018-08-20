FDx Advisors Inc. Has $19.83 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,994,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,043 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10,496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,448,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,030,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,328,000 after purchasing an additional 918,697 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $109.89 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

