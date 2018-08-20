Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Forrester Research (FORR) Share Price

Media headlines about Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Forrester Research earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.1825330201877 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,785. Forrester Research has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $811.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Cliff Condon sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $103,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $427,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,297 shares of company stock valued at $782,836. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

