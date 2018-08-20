Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Share Price

Media headlines about Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Preferred Apartment Communities earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.9396260043683 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. 4,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $96.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.18 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $281,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

