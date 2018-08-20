Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Enviva Partners (EVA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enviva Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.0155892841667 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enviva Partners to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of EVA traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,374. The company has a market capitalization of $841.88 million, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Enviva Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.11%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 1,800 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.28 per share, with a total value of $54,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,194 shares in the company, valued at $520,634.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

