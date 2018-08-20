FAT Brands (FAT) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FAT Brands earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9020614582144 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 10,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.31. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of FAT Brands from $14.40 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

