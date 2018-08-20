Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock makes up approximately 1.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $134,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 19.6% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 220,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 36,145 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 262.6% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 98,510 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 292.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,878,000 after buying an additional 1,580,549 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 10.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,638,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,865,000 after buying an additional 153,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total value of $150,163,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $1,959,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,029,573 shares of company stock worth $2,532,412,165. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $173.80 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.