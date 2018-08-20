Fabrinet (FN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $347-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.21 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Fabrinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $44.00. 630,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,997. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $345.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 27,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,003,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,739.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,584,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,606.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,658 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

